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15 Reasons to Date a Single Mom - Rebutted!
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104 views • June 14, 2021
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3042/15-reasons-to-date-a-single-mom-rebutted
Recently an eHarmony article discussed the top 15 Reasons to Date a Single Mom. Stefan Molyneux goes through the the list - and well - disagrees.
0:27 - She’s no wimp. Single moms are tough and independent.
1:43 - She’s already a great mom. (And weren’t you looking for someone who would be a great mother? Look no further!)
5:32 - She’s incredibly patient, but doesn’t have a lot of tolerance for bad behavior. She’ll be good for you.
6:27 - She doesn’t play games. She doesn’t have time to just fool around. She takes her relationships seriously.
7:17 - She’ll only keep you around if the relationship is a good thing for both her and her kids. You won’t have to guess if she’s into you.
7:52 - Single moms are easy to pamper. (They don’t get breaks very often. Hint, hint.)
9:15 - She’s loyal — and is fiercely protective of her little brood.
9:40 - She can articulate what she wants and needs from a relationship.
11:37 - Single moms are both practical and fun. There’s no room for diva behavior.
13:20 - She’s no longer a party girl, but a fun night out is still very welcome.
14:46 - She’s selfless. Single moms put others’ needs before their own.
16:26 - You’ll get to take part in adventures to amusement parks, the zoo and the park. Bonus: You’ll have an excuse to play with toys.
17:15 - She’s adaptable. She knows that life doesn’t always go as planned and has learned how to make the best of it.
17:50 - Single moms can do it all, but are super-appreciative of a helping hand. Woo her with kindness and acts of service.
Article: http://www.eharmony.com/dating-advice/dating-advice-for-you/15-reasons-to-date-a-single-mom/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Recently an eHarmony article discussed the top 15 Reasons to Date a Single Mom. Stefan Molyneux goes through the the list - and well - disagrees.
0:27 - She’s no wimp. Single moms are tough and independent.
1:43 - She’s already a great mom. (And weren’t you looking for someone who would be a great mother? Look no further!)
5:32 - She’s incredibly patient, but doesn’t have a lot of tolerance for bad behavior. She’ll be good for you.
6:27 - She doesn’t play games. She doesn’t have time to just fool around. She takes her relationships seriously.
7:17 - She’ll only keep you around if the relationship is a good thing for both her and her kids. You won’t have to guess if she’s into you.
7:52 - Single moms are easy to pamper. (They don’t get breaks very often. Hint, hint.)
9:15 - She’s loyal — and is fiercely protective of her little brood.
9:40 - She can articulate what she wants and needs from a relationship.
11:37 - Single moms are both practical and fun. There’s no room for diva behavior.
13:20 - She’s no longer a party girl, but a fun night out is still very welcome.
14:46 - She’s selfless. Single moms put others’ needs before their own.
16:26 - You’ll get to take part in adventures to amusement parks, the zoo and the park. Bonus: You’ll have an excuse to play with toys.
17:15 - She’s adaptable. She knows that life doesn’t always go as planned and has learned how to make the best of it.
17:50 - Single moms can do it all, but are super-appreciative of a helping hand. Woo her with kindness and acts of service.
Article: http://www.eharmony.com/dating-advice/dating-advice-for-you/15-reasons-to-date-a-single-mom/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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