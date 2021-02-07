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Biblical view of The Afterlife
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32 views • February 07, 2021
It’s a question that has crossed everyone’s mind, because death happens to everyone, regardless of age, race, gender, religion, or status.
Death is the unconquerable foe that has taken over the likes of Alexander the Great and Julius Caesar. Postulates or theories by minds like Einstein or Stephen Hawking can never be proved upon this subject. So what does the Bible say?
Death is the unconquerable foe that has taken over the likes of Alexander the Great and Julius Caesar. Postulates or theories by minds like Einstein or Stephen Hawking can never be proved upon this subject. So what does the Bible say?
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