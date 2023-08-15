Nuremberg Code Sees Doctor Executed for Giving Covid Vax (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Bitchute channel A_Warrior_Calls at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UtwsXUF5tmvz/
Dr. Betsy Eads exposes the breaking news about MALAYSIAN DOCTOR PUT TO DEATH FOR GIVING COVID INJECTION under the Nuremburg Code.
This sets a worldwide precedent. Every doctor, nurse, pharmacist and technician - and those who coerced or forced the injections, will be put to death. They even injected kids. They're coming for you!
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