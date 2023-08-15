Nuremberg Code Sees Doctor Executed for Giving Covid Vax (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel A_Warrior_Calls at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UtwsXUF5tmvz/



Dr. Betsy Eads exposes the breaking news about MALAYSIAN DOCTOR PUT TO DEATH FOR GIVING COVID INJECTION under the Nuremburg Code.





This sets a worldwide precedent. Every doctor, nurse, pharmacist and technician - and those who coerced or forced the injections, will be put to death. They even injected kids. They're coming for you!





A Warrior Calls:

www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: live stream Mon/Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: evidence COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is a LIE

https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources





Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen

www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!





Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.





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