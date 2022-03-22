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"The Russians Behaved very Worthily, they were Polite with Us", said the Ukrainian Military who Laid Down his Arms near Kiev, Ukraine. 032222
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40 views • March 22, 2022
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The Russians behaved very worthily, they were polite with us”: the Ukrainian military who laid down his arms near Kiev said that he was pleasantly surprised by the attitude of the Russian Armed Forces towards him. The servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were given water, food and the opportunity to clean up.
The Russians behaved very worthily, they were polite with us”: the Ukrainian military who laid down his arms near Kiev said that he was pleasantly surprised by the attitude of the Russian Armed Forces towards him. The servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were given water, food and the opportunity to clean up.
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