Midtown 2015 Raleigh Disc Golf Championship Tournament Round 3 Buckhorn

Here is Sublime Flight round 3 footage of the Midtown Chiropractic Disc Golf Championship at the Buckhorn disc golf course at Harris Lake near Raleigh, North Carolina. This star studded Lead Card includes pros: Brian Schweberger, Barry Schultz, Chris Dickerson, Zach Melton and Michael Johansen. This tournament's 3rd and 4th rounds were played at Buckhorn which is located in New Hill features water which can come into play on several holes and a technical design which requires players to stay in the fairway in order to score well. These seasoned pros as well as rising stars Chris Dickerson and Zach Melton hold there own on this challenging course in a race to make the lead card for the Final Round of the Midtown. There is an interview with Dr. Brett Hightower the title sponsor of this event as well as player interviews at the end. The song is Motherlode by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0This video features many great birdies and two near aces! Stay tuned to SublimeFlight.com to see the exciting conclusion of this epic disc golf battle for the Midtown Championship.Sublime Flight Crypto Tips excepted at the following addresses:Bitcoin:1N8MMTaXY3iSG7aqVMojWA8tSx2Zw3uuvzBitcoin Cash:1DB9M6VR2RWpbWLDqKrBon6QvntCgS1qJmLitecoin:LWwhUByEBHb3cWN1qZQf9wSHyBrJicStWBEthereum:0x21feb16cafc6105be2521a59e219586564d98043Dash:XdDJTXjxaDpjpizpvqGqTUgth7w2ywtMMuZ Cash:t1fpDJwuWfUq2MCWxeYuKPzyWh3UridzQaqEOS:0x21feb16cafc6105be2521a59e219586564d98043