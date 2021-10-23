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OCTOBER NEWS UPDATE AND ANALYSIS: SAN FRANCISCO GOVT. SHUTS DOWN IN AND OUT BURGERS!
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61 views • October 23, 2021
The globalist crime syndicate run City of San Francisco has gone full criminal shutting down iconic In and Out Burgers for not checking if customers took the big pharma death jab.
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News reports and Commentary by Jonathan Adler. Photographer, Investigative Reporter, Activist.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
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TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
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How low will the globalist sink .... Subscribe, like, follow, share on Gab, Brighteon, Bitchute and Youtube.
Subscribe, follow, like, share, contribute $ to "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" on Gab, Youtube, Brighteon, Bitchute for "Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency".
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports and Commentary by Jonathan Adler. Photographer, Investigative Reporter, Activist.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
I am a supporter of Alex Jones and Infowars.
Email:
[email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
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