Larry Johnson on who Trump will blame when reality sets in - Sarah, DD Geopolitics

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Larry Johnson on who Trump will blame when reality sets in:
"He's already looking at Pete Hegseth. But I want to make a bet — one of the people he's going to blame for the debacle will be Tulsi Gabbard. She had the chance to walk out, to say 'I'm not going to be part of this farce.' Instead she decided she liked the job too much."
FULL EPISODE!! (https://youtube.com/live/IDmubADrUdM?feature=share)