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Biden Confused about Ukraine & Russia - He stated that the United States, before the start of the special operation, "Armed Russia with Javelin Missiles." - 050422
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100 views • May 04, 2022
Biden confused Ukraine and Russia. He stated that the United States, before the start of the special operation, "armed Russia with Javelin missiles."
"Before Russia attacked, we ensured that Russia had Javelins and other weapons to strengthen its defenses, so that Ukraine was ready for what would happen," the American leader said.
"Before Russia attacked, we ensured that Russia had Javelins and other weapons to strengthen its defenses, so that Ukraine was ready for what would happen," the American leader said.
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