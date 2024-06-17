© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The al-Qassam Brigades' June 15th ambush on an IDF convoy, which left 8 Israeli soldiers dead. Their Namer IFV was blown up by an IED.
The video shows the planting of the IED, the subsequent explosion, and the evacuation of wounded and dead Israeli soldiers. IDF has already confirmed the death of servicemen