NWO: William Cooper on knowing your enemy

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Vocational Science of Freedom



Excellent presentation from William Cooper during his 1996 lecture in Michigan on knowing our enemy, which is satan, the father of lies and deceits, while God our Maker is Truth.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington