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Joe Rogan: Trump Vs Biden ‘Like Mike Tyson Vs A 3-Year-Old’
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8 views • April 15, 2020
14 April, 2020
Steve Watson
In a new rant, podcast host Joe Rogan compared presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden going up against President Trump as akin to a 3-year-old trying to compete with Mike Tyson in the boxing ring.
Source: https://summit.news/2020/04/14/joe-rogan-trump-vs-biden-like-mike-tyson-vs-a-3-year-old/
Source: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/24/joe-biden-twice-confuses-date-publication-of-own-column-attacking-president-trump/
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Steve Watson
In a new rant, podcast host Joe Rogan compared presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden going up against President Trump as akin to a 3-year-old trying to compete with Mike Tyson in the boxing ring.
Source: https://summit.news/2020/04/14/joe-rogan-trump-vs-biden-like-mike-tyson-vs-a-3-year-old/
Source: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/24/joe-biden-twice-confuses-date-publication-of-own-column-attacking-president-trump/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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