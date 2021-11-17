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The Vaxx Is The Death Weapon, Will People Ever Figure It Out? Probably Not, Liberals Are Deranged
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240 views • November 17, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Mockingbird media - https://twitter.com/SallyMayweather/status/1460405260204314628
Liberalism is a mental disorder - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/15/these-people-are-not-stable/
After Bill Gates says we need new vaccines, here ya go - https://www.rt.com/uk/540281-covid19-vaccine-skin-patch/
Fauci flip-flops again, get rid of this idiot - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fauci-individual-freedom-is-superseded-by-the-state/
100% vaxxed and now they cancel Christmas - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/most-vaccinated-region-in-the-world-just-cancelled-christmas/
Same thing in Ireland - https://citizenfreepress.com/column-3/covid-is-surging-in-waterford-ireland-where-99-7-percent-are-double-vaccinated/
Why doesn't every town do this - https://www.westernjournal.com/small-town-declares-constitutional-republic-wont-follow-blue-states-tyrannical-mandates/
Just change the meaning and use word salad, the dummies won't notice - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/begins-elites-discuss-redefining-booster-since-not-sure-many-booster-shots-will-demanded-population/
Media scrambling to explain away heart attacks - http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62669
Newsome won't vaxx his kids, because he knows what's going on - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/gavin-newsom-is-lying-about-his-vaccine
Here's the reason they don't vaxx their own kids - https://theexpose.uk/2021/11/11/89-percent-of-covid-19-deaths-were-among-the-fully-vaccinated-in-the-past-month/
NIH wants their share of vaxx profits, how can a govt agency be making money on this - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/moderna-covid-vaccine-patent-dispute-national-institutes-health/
Another incompetent idiot in Potatoheads admin - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/15/white-house-now-blaming-unvaccinated-children-for-high-inflation/
Waiting 16 hours for an ambulance - https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/nov/15/people-dying-ambulances-javid-health-secretary
This case should of been thrown out - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/11/15/exclusive-alan-dershowitz-cnn-are-the-vigilantes-not-rittenhouse/
Is this guy a terrorist - https://bigleaguepolitics.com/pro-crt-activist-says-he-has-over-1000-soldiers-ready-to-go-who-will-come-locked-and-loaded-to-next-school-board-meeting/
Global warming not cooperating - https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/11/16/early-arctic-freeze-threatens-to-strand-ships/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1460672401029492737
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
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Sources used in video:
Mockingbird media - https://twitter.com/SallyMayweather/status/1460405260204314628
Liberalism is a mental disorder - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/15/these-people-are-not-stable/
After Bill Gates says we need new vaccines, here ya go - https://www.rt.com/uk/540281-covid19-vaccine-skin-patch/
Fauci flip-flops again, get rid of this idiot - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fauci-individual-freedom-is-superseded-by-the-state/
100% vaxxed and now they cancel Christmas - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/most-vaccinated-region-in-the-world-just-cancelled-christmas/
Same thing in Ireland - https://citizenfreepress.com/column-3/covid-is-surging-in-waterford-ireland-where-99-7-percent-are-double-vaccinated/
Why doesn't every town do this - https://www.westernjournal.com/small-town-declares-constitutional-republic-wont-follow-blue-states-tyrannical-mandates/
Just change the meaning and use word salad, the dummies won't notice - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/begins-elites-discuss-redefining-booster-since-not-sure-many-booster-shots-will-demanded-population/
Media scrambling to explain away heart attacks - http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62669
Newsome won't vaxx his kids, because he knows what's going on - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/gavin-newsom-is-lying-about-his-vaccine
Here's the reason they don't vaxx their own kids - https://theexpose.uk/2021/11/11/89-percent-of-covid-19-deaths-were-among-the-fully-vaccinated-in-the-past-month/
NIH wants their share of vaxx profits, how can a govt agency be making money on this - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/moderna-covid-vaccine-patent-dispute-national-institutes-health/
Another incompetent idiot in Potatoheads admin - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/15/white-house-now-blaming-unvaccinated-children-for-high-inflation/
Waiting 16 hours for an ambulance - https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/nov/15/people-dying-ambulances-javid-health-secretary
This case should of been thrown out - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/11/15/exclusive-alan-dershowitz-cnn-are-the-vigilantes-not-rittenhouse/
Is this guy a terrorist - https://bigleaguepolitics.com/pro-crt-activist-says-he-has-over-1000-soldiers-ready-to-go-who-will-come-locked-and-loaded-to-next-school-board-meeting/
Global warming not cooperating - https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/11/16/early-arctic-freeze-threatens-to-strand-ships/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1460672401029492737
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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