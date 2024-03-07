The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Patiently Waiting For Your Call

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!
Waiting on the Lord is like a waiter in a restaurant. Not for tips, but for the all important salvation that we all need to live fruitful lives
Jesus Is Patient
From Intouch Ministries
When we are waiting for our Savior to act, it helps to remember His heart is tender toward us.
John 11:3-6
We live in a fast-paced society, where many of our whims and desires can be gratified instantaneously. It takes discipline to refrain from acting on impulses of the flesh and instead to wait for God’s perfect timing. Without the help of the Holy Spirit, we can quickly become overeager and restless.
