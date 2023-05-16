Three US Guided Missile Destroyers are Deployed to Europe near Russia Border

Three guided missile destroyers belonging to the US Navy departed from Naval Station Norfolk which will be deployed to the European region adjacent to the Russian border area along with the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R.Ford. The three ships include the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), USS Ramage (DDG 61), and the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60). The deployment of these destroyers coincides with aircraft carriers carrying dozens of F-18 fighter jets, reconnaissance aircraft and other modern fighter jets to Europe in a major US operation in NATO territory amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

