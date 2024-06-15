BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Aircraft Carriers Prepare 17,000 Meals a Day
Techg Solution-24
Techg Solution-24
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
79 views • 10 months ago

1,618,326 views Mar 23, 2023  Imagine having to prepare over 17,000 meals per day to feed a bunch of hard-working starving sailors on a floating city at sea. Sounds impossible, right? Well, it's not. In fact, it is being executed right now. The United States Navy has officially taken mobile mealtime to the next level. Every day that an American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier spends at sea, it has to provide three square meals for the 5,000 hungry sailors who call the ship home. How, you ask, is this even possible? Let’s find out. ln.run/eo5D5

https://62042etgrziscmdz-bx1rl-s58.hop.clickbank.net

ln.run/eo5D5

ln.run/A46F3






Keywords
stomachmealsmealtimehealthy food aircarftwhile foodrelief desightest stomach
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy