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Call Me Ignorant #44: Michael Autery (Unalienable Podcast) 2A, Gun Control, The Constitution
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42 views • September 23, 2019
Hey everybody. Stephen Ignoramus here and welcome to Call Me, Ignorant. So pleased you could be with us. Call Me, Ignorant is a live conversation show. Whether with an interesting content creator, an expert in a field, a controversial figure or with a fellow human being trying to spread a message, Call Me Ignorant will try to solve the problems of the world, conversationally speaking.
With me on the program today is Michael Autery. Michael appeared on the show back on Episode 8. He is an active duty United States Naval Officer and the creator of the Unalienable podcast, where he explores modern political issues through the lens of the United States constitution. I've been a fan of this podcast for over a year now and it is a wonderful source for information about American history and civics. He is here today to talk about 2nd Amendment, gun rights and the constitution. You can find his information linked below along with his first appearance on the program.
Unalianable Podcast's youtube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3-X-WVrnXEmHgs1hw8vz4Q
Find "Unalienable" on most podcast platforms.
Michael's "Best Pro Gun Argument Ever" video series:
Michael on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MichaelAutery
Michael's first appearance on Call Me Ignorant: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0HEKRRIFhZk
_______________________________
Streaming "The Daily Ignoramus" around midday every weekday. News, History, Idiocy, Call-in's. All set to original music my yours truly. Call in using Discord: https://discord.gg/KyBTmqu
"The Know-Nothing Party" live music stream 2nd and 4th Wednesdays 8PM Eastern
"Call Me Ignorant" is my interview/podcast show, I try to do it 3x a week. You can find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play and Podbean (links below)
Follow on twitter @IgnoramusSteve
All other Social Media (but I barely use them): Stephen Ignoramus
Email w/questions, ideas, collabs: [email protected]
I try to get one blog post out a day: https://stephenignoramus.blogspot.com/
Streaming and Videos:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWjJeSvwztALX2HuPu401mg
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/stephenignoramus
DLive: https://dlive.tv/StephenIgnoramus
Mixer: https://mixer.com/StephenIgnoramus
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/stephenignoramus
Periscope: https://www.pscp.tv/StephenIgnoramus
Multistreaming with https://restream.io/
Podcast:
Podbean: https://stephenignoramus.podbean.com/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6gPqpCLKQDq6gSfuCfHOy7?si=WyuNC4LjScmL1MA1PskHgQ
More to come!
Support:
One time donations:
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/StephenIgnoramus
Streamlabs: https://streamlabs.com/stephenignoramus
Donate Lino on DLive
Monthly pledges:
BitBacker: https://bitbacker.io/user/stephenignoramus/
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/stephen-ignoramus
Go Inform Yourselves.
With me on the program today is Michael Autery. Michael appeared on the show back on Episode 8. He is an active duty United States Naval Officer and the creator of the Unalienable podcast, where he explores modern political issues through the lens of the United States constitution. I've been a fan of this podcast for over a year now and it is a wonderful source for information about American history and civics. He is here today to talk about 2nd Amendment, gun rights and the constitution. You can find his information linked below along with his first appearance on the program.
Unalianable Podcast's youtube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3-X-WVrnXEmHgs1hw8vz4Q
Find "Unalienable" on most podcast platforms.
Michael's "Best Pro Gun Argument Ever" video series:
Michael on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MichaelAutery
Michael's first appearance on Call Me Ignorant: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0HEKRRIFhZk
_______________________________
Streaming "The Daily Ignoramus" around midday every weekday. News, History, Idiocy, Call-in's. All set to original music my yours truly. Call in using Discord: https://discord.gg/KyBTmqu
"The Know-Nothing Party" live music stream 2nd and 4th Wednesdays 8PM Eastern
"Call Me Ignorant" is my interview/podcast show, I try to do it 3x a week. You can find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play and Podbean (links below)
Follow on twitter @IgnoramusSteve
All other Social Media (but I barely use them): Stephen Ignoramus
Email w/questions, ideas, collabs: [email protected]
I try to get one blog post out a day: https://stephenignoramus.blogspot.com/
Streaming and Videos:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWjJeSvwztALX2HuPu401mg
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/stephenignoramus
DLive: https://dlive.tv/StephenIgnoramus
Mixer: https://mixer.com/StephenIgnoramus
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/stephenignoramus
Periscope: https://www.pscp.tv/StephenIgnoramus
Multistreaming with https://restream.io/
Podcast:
Podbean: https://stephenignoramus.podbean.com/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6gPqpCLKQDq6gSfuCfHOy7?si=WyuNC4LjScmL1MA1PskHgQ
More to come!
Support:
One time donations:
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/StephenIgnoramus
Streamlabs: https://streamlabs.com/stephenignoramus
Donate Lino on DLive
Monthly pledges:
BitBacker: https://bitbacker.io/user/stephenignoramus/
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/stephen-ignoramus
Go Inform Yourselves.
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