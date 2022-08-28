Russian Sappers Continue to Clear Mines at the vast Azovmash Enterprise in Mariupol, where Ukrainian Nazis used to Hide. - 082822.

Russian sappers continue to clear mines at the Azovmash enterprise in Mariupol, where Ukrainian Nazis used to hide.

For 2 days, Russian specialists destroyed 30 ammunition in one of the workshops of the Azovmash machine-building plant.

The commander of the demining group of the International Mine Action Center with the call sign "Mahmud" told TASS that "remnants" after the hostilities are being destroyed: grenades, shots for an underbarrel grenade launcher, VOG-17, RPG, cluster munitions from "Tochka-U"