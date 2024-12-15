Θεϊκές Δωρεές-Divine Donations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Με τα πολλά λεφτά που, κατά δική της ομολογία, έχουν περάσει από τα χέρια της, θα μπορούσαμε να είχαμε λύσει το οικονομικό πρόβλημα που ταλανίζει την χώρα μας. Επίσης, θα μπορούσαμε να δανείζαμε και τίποτε, μιας και τα χρυσα χέρια της Καλυψώς ξεπερνάνε και τον Μίδα, και δεν σταματάνε να δημιουργούν λεφτά. Νόμιμα όλα, εννοείται!!! Ένα είναι σίγουρο, μετά θάνατον, τα χέρια αυτά που ανακατεύτηκαν και διέλυσαν τόσες και τόσες οικογένειες, θα προστατεύονται, ως μνημείο ντροπής, κι αποτροπιασμού της UNESCO.Ένα συνολικό παράδειγμα ανθρώπου προς αποφυγήν για όλη την ανθρώπινη ιστορία.
With all the money that, by her own admission, has passed through her hands, we could have solved the economic problem that plagues our country. Also, we could have borrowed nothing, since Calypso's golden hands go beyond even Midas, and she never stops creating money. Legal everything, of course!!!! One thing is for sure, after death, these hands that have mixed and torn apart so many families, will be protected, as a monument of shame, and disgust by UNESCO. An example of human being to be avoided for all of human history