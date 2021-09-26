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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: 1 John 2:6-9, 20210926
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31 views • September 26, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, September 26, 2021: 1 John 2:6-9
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for uniting me with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ by His substitutionary death on Calvary’s Cross in order to pay for my sins debt.
Heavenly Father, Your Holy Spirit reminds me that:
6 Christians who say they abide in the LORD Jesus Christ ought also to walk in holiness just as He walked in obedience to You, Glorious Father.
The Apostle John declared that he was 7 not writing a new Commandment to us, but Your old Commandment which we have had from the beginning. The old Commandment is Your Gospel of Grace through Salvation in our LORD Jesus Christ.
8 The new Commandment the Apostle wrote about is true in Christ Jesus and in us, because the spiritual darkness which kept us in bondage, ignorance, and unbelief is fading away, and the True Freedom of Light of our LORD Jesus Christ from You, our Almighty Father is already shining.
But, 9 anyone who claims to be a Christian and says they walk in the Light of Christ, yet hates other believers, is still in the Devil’s darkness of blindness.
Merciful Father, please make me a born-again Christian who walks in the Light of my Savior. Thank you, Holy Father, for Your Holy Spirit’s enlightenment, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (1 John 2:6-9 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, September 26, 2021: 1 John 2:6-9
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for uniting me with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ by His substitutionary death on Calvary’s Cross in order to pay for my sins debt.
Heavenly Father, Your Holy Spirit reminds me that:
6 Christians who say they abide in the LORD Jesus Christ ought also to walk in holiness just as He walked in obedience to You, Glorious Father.
The Apostle John declared that he was 7 not writing a new Commandment to us, but Your old Commandment which we have had from the beginning. The old Commandment is Your Gospel of Grace through Salvation in our LORD Jesus Christ.
8 The new Commandment the Apostle wrote about is true in Christ Jesus and in us, because the spiritual darkness which kept us in bondage, ignorance, and unbelief is fading away, and the True Freedom of Light of our LORD Jesus Christ from You, our Almighty Father is already shining.
But, 9 anyone who claims to be a Christian and says they walk in the Light of Christ, yet hates other believers, is still in the Devil’s darkness of blindness.
Merciful Father, please make me a born-again Christian who walks in the Light of my Savior. Thank you, Holy Father, for Your Holy Spirit’s enlightenment, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (1 John 2:6-9 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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