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THIS IS WHAT CENSORSHIP LOOKS LIKE IN REAL-TIME, LIVE ON AIR
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95 views • March 18, 2022
THIS IS WHAT CENSORSHIP LOOKS LIKE IN REAL-TIME, LIVE ON AIR
Stan Grant kicks an Australian-Russian man out of Q & A for questioning the media's pro-Ukraine/anti-Russia coverag
This is what censorship looks like in real-time, live on air.
Agree or disagree, have the debate.
Kicking out a man who clearly knows more about the conflict than the presenter only makes viewers question the narrative further.
Stan Grant kicks an Australian-Russian man out of Q & A for questioning the media's pro-Ukraine/anti-Russia coverag
This is what censorship looks like in real-time, live on air.
Agree or disagree, have the debate.
Kicking out a man who clearly knows more about the conflict than the presenter only makes viewers question the narrative further.
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