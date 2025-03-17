Rapture Type # 25 of 40, Noah's Ark on First-fruits

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just like it was in the day's of Noah, so shall it be with the coming of the Son of Man. The aril came to rest on Mount Arart on what became the same day of the year, that Yahusha was resurrected from the grave, on the feast of First-fruits. Noah knew in advance, both the year and the day when the flood was coming.