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THE BOOK OF ACTS IN-DEPTH STUDY SECOND 1/2 OF >> TWO HOUR M-F BROADCAST << ACTS CHAPTER 1 1-5 OPENING DAY
Self-Government
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23 views • September 11, 2023

NM GOV. GUN GRABBER GRISHAM’S DECREE TO SUSPEND SECOND AMENDMENT

SEP 11  https://www.trunews.com/stream/nm-gov-gun-grabber-grisham-s-decree-to-suspend-second-amendment 

Do US state governors have emergency powers to suspend the Second Amendment? That’s our topic today. The Democrat governor of New Mexico believes she has the legal authority to suspend a constitutional right. We’re going to look at her shocking press conference last Thursday, and talk with Mr. Anthony Segura, executive director of the New Mexico Shooting Sports Association.

New Mexico’s Democrat Governor Gun Grabber Grisham arbitrarily decreed last Thursday that she has the legal power to suspend the Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America.

Gov. Grisham justified her unconstitutional action by first declaring a public health emergency. No, there wasn’t another outbreak of the Fauci-Wuhan manmade biological warfare virus. And it wasn’t an outbreak of Hantavirus spread by New Mexico’s desert rodents. She declared a health emergency over gun shootings committed by criminals and illegal immigrants who are protected by radical leftists who control Gov. Grisham’s Democratic Party.  Her solution to a crime problem is to disarm law-abiding citizens so that they are defenseless when in public places amongst the criminals who will still be armed.

Gov. Grisham’s illegal and unconstitutional decree applies to the City of Albuquerque and surrounding Bernalillo County. It will be in effect for the next 30 days and can be extended. It bans all citizens from carrying firearms in public, including citizens with concealed carry permits.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/11/23

You can partner with us here, or by calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

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