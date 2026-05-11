Prosperity or Poverty - How Banks Determine the National Fate. Part 2. On The Protagonists.









We did Part 1 of this topic last week and I repeat The adage that should be applied to our central bank or banks - "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”





The time really has come for the public to acknowledge that our governments, our central banks and the banks have been wrong all along and its time to change tack. Central Banks are shrouded in secrecy, many are privately owned and they are pretty much unaccountable.





We ask again, could prosperity for nation states and the bulk of the population be quite achievable if our central banks (and governments) were accountable, if retail banks were directed to lend more to productive investment and small businesses. What should be done with housing to burst the gigantic bubble? We probe these questions further and others such whose interest the mandatory shift to digital currencies and inevitable CBDCs serve?





With total control of our financial lives already upon us and more and more shut out of a prosperous future - does it have to be this way?

Mike Ryan HOST.





GUESTS:





Martin North is Principal of Digital Finance Analytics.





Vicky Pryce is Chief Economic Adviser at the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR).

Robert Barwick National Chairman of the Australian Citizens Party.





About: The Protagonists is a panel of three or four, which presents hot-topic discussions on politics, business, newsmakers, global trends, present-day conflicts, and dangers and challenges facing our world.