Bill Douche Barr says he’ll likely Back Trump in 2024 if he’s Republican Nominee

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Former Attorney General Bill Barr suggested Monday he would vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election if he wins the Republican nomination — despite saying that the GOP should move on from the former president.
“I certainly have made it clear, I don’t think he should be our nominee and I’m going to, you know, support somebody else for the nomination,” Barr told NBC “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie ahead of the Tuesday release of his new book “One Damn Thing After Another.”
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