Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What It Will Take To Be Ready
16 views
channel image
Glory Baptist Church
Published a day ago |

1 Thessalonians 5:16-25 KJV

(16)  Rejoice evermore.

(17)  Pray without ceasing.

(18)  In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.

(19)  Quench not the Spirit.

(20)  Despise not prophesyings.

(21)  Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.

(22)  Abstain from all appearance of evil.

(23)  And the very God of peace sanctify you wholly; and I pray God your whole spirit and soul and body be preserved blameless unto the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.

(24)  Faithful is he that calleth you, who also will do it.

(25)  Brethren, pray for us.

Keywords
jesusreturnready

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket