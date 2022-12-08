What It Will Take To Be Ready

1 Thessalonians 5:16-25 KJV

(16) Rejoice evermore.

(17) Pray without ceasing.

(18) In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.

(19) Quench not the Spirit.

(20) Despise not prophesyings.

(21) Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.

(22) Abstain from all appearance of evil.

(23) And the very God of peace sanctify you wholly; and I pray God your whole spirit and soul and body be preserved blameless unto the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.

(24) Faithful is he that calleth you, who also will do it.

(25) Brethren, pray for us.