© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10.24.20 CONNECTICUT HOUSING OPPORTUNITIES
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • October 24, 2020
10-24-20 CONNECTICUT HOUSING
THERE ARE TWO LISTS OPENING SOON…
THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF BRISTOL OPENING WAITING LIST FOR THE HOUSING CHOICE VOUCHER (SECTION 8) PROGRAM
IMAGES OF THE ABOVE ANNOUNCEMENT IN BOTH ENGLISH AND SPANISH ARE HERE:
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.’S “CONNECTICUT AFFORDABLE RENTALS” PAGE:
https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/connecticut-affordable-rentals/
THERE IS ALSO A VIDEO FOR THE ABOVE INFORMATION ON
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE:
https://youtu.be/dHm1j23dJuc
AND LINK FOR EMAIL COPY:
https://conta.cc/3jrnXgz
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. ON EBAY!
PLEASE CHECK OUT OUR FUNDRAISING PAGE OF SALES:
https://www.ebay.com/str/homelesstoindependenceinc
AND SMILE.AMAZON...
Unique AmazonSmile link
Please sign up for AmazonSmile and support Homeless To Independence Inc.
Our unique charity link: https://smile.amazon.com/ch/20-4571735
THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. AND THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!
THERE ARE TWO LISTS OPENING SOON…
THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF BRISTOL OPENING WAITING LIST FOR THE HOUSING CHOICE VOUCHER (SECTION 8) PROGRAM
IMAGES OF THE ABOVE ANNOUNCEMENT IN BOTH ENGLISH AND SPANISH ARE HERE:
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.’S “CONNECTICUT AFFORDABLE RENTALS” PAGE:
https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/connecticut-affordable-rentals/
THERE IS ALSO A VIDEO FOR THE ABOVE INFORMATION ON
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE:
https://youtu.be/dHm1j23dJuc
AND LINK FOR EMAIL COPY:
https://conta.cc/3jrnXgz
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. ON EBAY!
PLEASE CHECK OUT OUR FUNDRAISING PAGE OF SALES:
https://www.ebay.com/str/homelesstoindependenceinc
AND SMILE.AMAZON...
Unique AmazonSmile link
Please sign up for AmazonSmile and support Homeless To Independence Inc.
Our unique charity link: https://smile.amazon.com/ch/20-4571735
THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. AND THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.