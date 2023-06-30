Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Shiva Interview - 2024 Running For President In A Broken System 3
channel image
petzbi
0 Subscribers
8 views
Published Yesterday

When you look at climate change, Kennedy by the way is a climate change promotion scam artist so is Elon Musk so is Joe Rogan, all of these guys. Because the goal is, to have every human being carbon taxed.

The Last American Vagabond

First published at 04:00 UTC on June 23rd, 2023.

Keywords
newspoliticspresidentusaelections2024

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket