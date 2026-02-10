BAD BUNNY PULLS 🎤 A MILLI VANILLI AT OWN CONCERT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If the Milli Vanilli scandal didn't convince you, this should do the trick - Hollywood will make a star out of anyone willing to bend over on the casting couch
The time the playback failed at Bad Bunny’s concert, exposing his awful singing.
Source: https://x.com/CieloBonit/status/2020525428557947236
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/02/lawmaker-calls-fcc-take-action-after-bad-bunnys/