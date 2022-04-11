The People Versus Fauci, April 11-15 | America's Grand Jury

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Testimonies from Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Paul Alexander, Dr. Pierre Kory, Robert F. Kennedy, and more.
On April 11, you can watch it here: https://redvoicemedia.net/grandjury
SUPPORT THIS EFFORT TO BRING THEM TO JUSTICE!
Contributions To America’s Grand Jury Will Benefit The Amazing Work Of The Unity Project, VACCINE INJURED And Other PRO-FREEDOM Organizations.
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America's Grand Jury is the official template for Attorney Generals and Prosecutors at any level to not have any excuses not to prosecute Fauci and his bandits.
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LIMITED JUROR SLOTS AVAILABLE
RESERVE YOUR JUROR SLOT NOW!
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Be a Part of History with this Incredible Mock Grand Jury!
Contribute to the cause to help us cover the costs of production, promotion, and distribution to get the word out there! Contributions Will Benefit The Amazing Work Of The Unity Project, VACCINE INJURED, And Other Pro-Freedom Organizations