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IS A THIRD PARTY VIABLE...IN A RIGGED SYSTEM?
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30 views • January 22, 2021
Is a third party viable?
That’s a question that’s been picking up a lot of steam lately for obvious reasons...so what we’re going to do is pause, shift gears, take a deep breath and kick into a Sci-fi sort of FICTION mode and imagine – just imagine – that a long time ago in a far away part of the galaxy there was an evil emperor who had completely rigged the political system that he was operating in...
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That’s a question that’s been picking up a lot of steam lately for obvious reasons...so what we’re going to do is pause, shift gears, take a deep breath and kick into a Sci-fi sort of FICTION mode and imagine – just imagine – that a long time ago in a far away part of the galaxy there was an evil emperor who had completely rigged the political system that he was operating in...
_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
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