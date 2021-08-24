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THE DEEP STATE HAS DECLARED WAR ON THE PEOPLE USING A BIO CHEMICAL WEAPON LINKED WITH 5G&LED ATT
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90 views • August 24, 2021
Dr. Anne McCloskey works on the front line, and is daily working with patients who have had the kill shot. She personally finds it distressing, and very upsetting, seeing people from varying ages, especially the young who, prior to the jab were healthy human beings.
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