© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Narcoführer meets with Reich Gauleiter Ursula von der Lügen and other Euro War Hawks.
Adding:
The European Commission's €800 billion "Rearm Europe" plan will allow EU countries to further invest in weapons production in Ukraine, according to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Adding:
Hungary's continued blocking of EU decisions on aid to Ukraine is becoming increasingly difficult for the bloc, according to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
"That’s why we have a new initiative to create a majority coalition so that a single country cannot block everyone else," she stated.
Adding:
The President of Lithuania called the refusal of Hungary and Slovakia to provide military aid to Kiev "non-critical", the money will be allocated by a "coalition of willing" EU countries
🐻 His country definitely won't be contributing much, sit down
Adding:
Europe must enter into an arms race with Russia and win – Polish Prime Minister Tusk
He called Macron's idea of creating a common "nuclear umbrella" using French weapons "worthy of discussion."
Austria's participation in military operations or direct arms deliveries is out of the question, as the country remains committed to its policy of neutrality, Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler stated.