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Όχι να φύγουν οι λαθρομετανάστες αλλά να τους φορτωθούν οι "άλλοι".
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264 views • February 21, 2020
Αναφορά στην δεξιά η οποία έχει αναλάβει το ξεθώριασμα των εθνικών επετείων, στους απατεώνες και συμμορίτες του κυνοβουλίου, Γιατί η δημοκρατία όταν ειναι κοινοβουλευτική παύει να είναι δημοκρατία καθώς και η αιώνια συμπεριφορά του έλληνα που δεν θέλει να λύνονται τα προβλήματα αρκεί αυτά να μην τον επηρεάζουν. Ομιλία στις 17.02.2020 στα γραφεία του συλλόγου.
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