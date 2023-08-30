Create New Account
Stew Peters Attacks TRUMP: Maverick News LIVE
Maverick News
Published Yesterday

Stew Peters wants EXTREME ACCOUNTABILITY For Donald Trump!

Why Stew Peters attacked Donald Trump: Vaccines and Operation Warp Speed.

Stew Peters wants all officials who are respobsible for the covid-19 vaccines executed.  Stew Peters says he would like to see public officials with "bullet in the brain"  or "hanging from a rope" for their roles in creating and distributing covid-19 vaccines.

Will Stew Peters and his COVID-19 revenge campaign stop Donald Trump?







