Stew Peters Attacks TRUMP: Maverick News LIVE

Stew Peters wants EXTREME ACCOUNTABILITY For Donald Trump!
Why Stew Peters attacked Donald Trump: Vaccines and Operation Warp Speed.
Stew Peters wants all officials who are respobsible for the covid-19 vaccines executed. Stew Peters says he would like to see public officials with "bullet in the brain" or "hanging from a rope" for their roles in creating and distributing covid-19 vaccines.
Will Stew Peters and his COVID-19 revenge campaign stop Donald Trump?
