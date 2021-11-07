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LIVING IN ANTICIPATION OF CHRIST'S RETURN
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10 views • November 07, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Peter 3:14-18. Peter urged his ‘dear friends’ to live pure lives without sin. This was in contrast to the false teachers. Their lives were not pure. And they were like ‘stains’ and ‘dirty marks’ (2:13). When Christians live a pure life, it pleases God. They do not have a guilty conscience. Therefore, Christians can have a good relationship with God. And they can eagerly wait for Jesus to return
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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