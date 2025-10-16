BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Charlie Chan's Secret (1935) Review and Commentary by Jason [10.14.2025]
ClassicMovieManiac
ClassicMovieManiac
9 views • 21 hours ago

Jason watches and commentates on the 1935 Classic Mystery movie  Charlie Chan's Secret.  This movie is in the Public Domain. Please Watch and Subscribe and Follow on Rumble and Odysee. 


Chan investigates the presumed death of Allen Colby, heir to a fortune, after a shipwreck near Hawaii.  Allen's diary suggests he was targeted for murder, and Chan flies to San Francisco to look into the case. The story unfolds at the Colby mansion during a séance, where Allen's body is discovered, turning everyone present into a suspect and leading Chan to unravel a murder plot involving the spooky mansion's secret passages and a hidden rifle. 

Live Streaming will be on Rumble and Odysee Search “Classic Movie Maniac” for both.  If you would like to Support this work: Cash App:cash.app/$jamusunplugged PayPal: paypal.me/jamusunplugged

mysterypublic domainclassic movieclassic movie maniaccharlie chans secret1935
