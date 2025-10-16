Charlie Chan's Secret (1935) Review and Commentary by Jason [10.14.2025]

Jason watches and commentates on the 1935 Classic Mystery movie Charlie Chan's Secret. This movie is in the Public Domain. Please Watch and Subscribe and Follow on Rumble and Odysee.





Chan investigates the presumed death of Allen Colby, heir to a fortune, after a shipwreck near Hawaii. Allen's diary suggests he was targeted for murder, and Chan flies to San Francisco to look into the case. The story unfolds at the Colby mansion during a séance, where Allen's body is discovered, turning everyone present into a suspect and leading Chan to unravel a murder plot involving the spooky mansion's secret passages and a hidden rifle.

