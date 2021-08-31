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Tucker Carlson - Mask Wearing During the Spanish Flu
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700 views • August 31, 2021
All too familiar to our history. During the Spanish Flu, you were considered a “Slacker” if you didn’t wear your mask.
If you forget your history ( or are never taught the truth ), You are doomed to repeat it.
If you forget your history ( or are never taught the truth ), You are doomed to repeat it.
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