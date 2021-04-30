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China lashes out: Furious Beijing sends warning to Joe Biden over military operations
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China lashes out: Furious Beijing sends a warning to Joe Biden over military operations.
CHINA has fired a stern warning to the US and claimed the number of surveillance operations aimed towards Beijing has increased by as much as 40 percent under the leadership of Joe Biden.
Beijing has condemned the increased presence of US forces in Chinese-controlled regions and insisted the number of US ships deployed has increased by 20 percent and planes by 40 percent, since January. The US military regularly conducts authorised patrols of the disputed South China Sea, East China Sea and Taiwan Strait.
Chinese defence ministry spokesman, Wu Qian, has told the US to “strictly restrain its frontline forces” and insisted the increased presence of its military personnel is “threatening regional peace and stability”.
Speaking at a press conference, Mr Wu cited a recent incident involving the USS Mustin Navy destroyer.
Mr Wu said the US vessel “seriously interfered with the Chinese side’s training activities and seriously threatened the safety of navigation and personnel on both sides”.
Tensions between the two nations also stem from Washington’s growling alliance with Taiwan – an island China regard as a wayward province.
The US has a lucrative weapons deal with Taiwan and is legally bound to protect the territory from attack.
The US President has wasted no time in his first 100 days in office and put forward a request for a £513billion defence budget, which the Biden administration has said will primarily be used to meet the challenge of China.
Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu has raised concerns over the increased threat posed by China through “misinformation campaigns, hybrid warfare, and grey zone activities”.
Mr Biden added he told Chinese President Xi Jinping that the US will maintain a strong military presence in the Indo-Pacific "just as we do for NATO in Europe, not to start conflict, but to prevent one”.
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