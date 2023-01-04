CDC Director Rochelle Walensky's Freudian slip

CDC is an acronym for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, America.
Freudian slip: "a slip of the tongue that is motivated by and reveals some unconscious aspect of the mind." — Merriam-Webster
Freudian slip: "a mistake in speech that shows what the speaker is truly thinking." — Merriam-Webster
(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://youtu.be/RY4Y5sTimfQ
CDC director on vaccinating children, booster guidance, vaccine hesitancy; Published by PBS NewsHour; YouTube; Date published: October 28, 2021; Date of website access: November 23, 2021.
Source 2: https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/Freudian%20slip
Freudian slip (noun); Published by © 2021 Merriam-Webster, Incorporated; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: November 23, 2021.
