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Bill Gates Instructs Jeremy Hunt on How Things Will Be | Policy Exchange
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113 views • November 13, 2021
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Jetsetting "Covid restrictions are for plebs" Bill Gates gave audience to a fawning and hypnotized Jeremy Hunt. Instructive in how hubristic Gates actually is, and how our global leaders are so spellbound by his wealth and power, he is allowed to dictate global policy like some dystopian Yertle the Turtle.
We need to examine these people, who due to their ability to accumulate more of the world's resources than anyone else, usually in an extremely rigged game, think they actually OWN the rest of us.
#KnowTheEnemy #UnitedNonCompliance #UnitedWeStand #NoPhamaPfascism
by: Policy Exchange
Url: https://youtu.be/CZplF4qdwII
From the video description: (again, instructive in itself)
Policy Exchange recently hosted Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and founder of Microsoft. Gates was exclusively interviewed in Policy Exchange's London office by Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP, Chair of the Health Select Committee. In a wide ranging discussion Gates warns that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees celcius “will be very difficult... I doubt that we’ll be able to achieve that”. The founder of Microsoft argues that innovation is the key to breakthroughs on climate change, especially in winning over India and China to the net zero agenda. He praises the UK’s climate leadership, noting that Britain “gets a very good grade on climate progress” and has been “exemplary” on reducing carbon emissions. Gates's remarks on climate change were picked up by The Times, Financial Times. Evening Standard, and CNBC.
Turning to the pandemic, Gates warns that tens of billions need to be spent in a research effort to ensure the world is better prepared for the next pandemic. Gates calls for a new international Pandemic Task Force, with a budge of about $1 billion per year, to "germ game" future pandemics and bioterrorist attacks. The BBC's Today programme, The Guardian and the Evening Standard reported on this.
Overseas, Policy Exchange's exclusive interview was reported on in Spain, France, Slovakia, Lithuania, Latvia, Indonesia and Scotland.
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
Jetsetting "Covid restrictions are for plebs" Bill Gates gave audience to a fawning and hypnotized Jeremy Hunt. Instructive in how hubristic Gates actually is, and how our global leaders are so spellbound by his wealth and power, he is allowed to dictate global policy like some dystopian Yertle the Turtle.
We need to examine these people, who due to their ability to accumulate more of the world's resources than anyone else, usually in an extremely rigged game, think they actually OWN the rest of us.
#KnowTheEnemy #UnitedNonCompliance #UnitedWeStand #NoPhamaPfascism
by: Policy Exchange
Url: https://youtu.be/CZplF4qdwII
From the video description: (again, instructive in itself)
Policy Exchange recently hosted Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and founder of Microsoft. Gates was exclusively interviewed in Policy Exchange's London office by Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP, Chair of the Health Select Committee. In a wide ranging discussion Gates warns that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees celcius “will be very difficult... I doubt that we’ll be able to achieve that”. The founder of Microsoft argues that innovation is the key to breakthroughs on climate change, especially in winning over India and China to the net zero agenda. He praises the UK’s climate leadership, noting that Britain “gets a very good grade on climate progress” and has been “exemplary” on reducing carbon emissions. Gates's remarks on climate change were picked up by The Times, Financial Times. Evening Standard, and CNBC.
Turning to the pandemic, Gates warns that tens of billions need to be spent in a research effort to ensure the world is better prepared for the next pandemic. Gates calls for a new international Pandemic Task Force, with a budge of about $1 billion per year, to "germ game" future pandemics and bioterrorist attacks. The BBC's Today programme, The Guardian and the Evening Standard reported on this.
Overseas, Policy Exchange's exclusive interview was reported on in Spain, France, Slovakia, Lithuania, Latvia, Indonesia and Scotland.
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