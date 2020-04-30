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The Advanced CoVid-19 Agenda: Artificial Intelligence - The Era of Forced Convergence (Technocracy)
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45 views • April 30, 2020
Artificial Intelligence and the Rise of the Machines
AI: https://www.youtube.com/watch?....v=QrQW_y7QBhI&t=1692
Truthstream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCRIYlQhpMo
AV 9: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VplvDYAvBLA
Interview 24th April 2020:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nyh_RmAEn4E&t=367s
Great Awakening: https://www.youtube.com/watch?....v=kXGvIz9M1sg&featur
The not so obvious patent: Is this really about block-chain mining:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_33wxp8j8M
AI: https://www.youtube.com/watch?....v=QrQW_y7QBhI&t=1692
Truthstream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCRIYlQhpMo
AV 9: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VplvDYAvBLA
Interview 24th April 2020:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nyh_RmAEn4E&t=367s
Great Awakening: https://www.youtube.com/watch?....v=kXGvIz9M1sg&featur
The not so obvious patent: Is this really about block-chain mining:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_33wxp8j8M
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