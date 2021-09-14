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California Recall Vote on 09-14-2021
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20 views • September 18, 2021
This is a look at the preliminary result the day after the election and my assessment. I am introducing this as something to be looked at and possibly investigated. I don't claim to know exactly what's going on here because I don't have the detailed log or a current gala tally of the election summary report from gems but I have requested it.
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