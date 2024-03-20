Ukraine War Frontline Underfire Combat Destroys Village In Huge Battle

Patrick Lancaster





March 20, 2024





Ukraine War Frontline Underfire / Under fire Combat Destroys Village In Huge Battle. In the suburbs of Donetsk huge battle has been raging for almost 10 years. The village of Spartak is one of the best examples of this. Spartak sit between Donetsk and Avdeevka / Avdiivka and has not been under control of Ukrainian forces even for one day during this 10 year war but Ukraine has been attacking them from day one almost everyday. Many civilians have been killed and almost every house destroyed. Before the war started in 2014 thousands of people lived in Spartak, now just 43 live there. I have brought you many Frontline footage Underfire from and around this village and of course many reports on the civilian population showing how they live through the daily shelling by Ukrainian forces which has left the village with no Water, electric, gas, food market. Spartak is almost an island away from reality with a several KM walk to the nearest food and water sources. These people need help and that is way I have returned so many times giving these people over 10 tones of aid. This time me and my wife brought them a tonne of vegetables, meat and water.

Russian forces have been taking control of more territory for Ukraine everyday with no sight of letting up. Russia and Putin have threatened to attack French troops as a “priority” if they are deployed on the ground in Ukraine, calling them “legitimate targets”.





Vladimir Putin’s spy chief Sergei Naryshkin issued the threat to “all Frenchmen who come to the territory of the Russian world”

Many estimates say Ukraine is running out of ammunition. It seem Ukraine is increasing its production of shells, mortar rounds, military vehicles, missiles and other items crucial to the war effort.Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said "Production tripled in 2023 and is expected to increase sixfold this year" but regardless of this it seems they are not keeping up.

The USA government continues to poke at Russia as the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says "Putin won't stop if he is successful in Ukraine"

Ukraine forces have been attacking Belgorod region Russia (undisputed Russia) with heavy western supplied weapons killing and injuring many civilians there.

The fact is people on both sides want this war to be over the only question is how and when.





My name is Patrick Lancaster

Why does the Western mainstream media think the world does not deserve to see reports from both sides of the Ukraine War frontline? Why do they only show you(almost all the time) things that are positive for Ukraine? Why when any English Speaking journalists try and show things in Russian-controlled territory they are attacked and attempted to be smeared by the Western MSM? Think about it!!

I believe You deserve MORE and I will make sure you continue to get it here on this channel!!





We can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best & of course, always bring you reports with full Eng & Rus translations.





I show what the western media will not show you.





