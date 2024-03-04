了解灵魂片段 - Understanding Spiritual Fragments

在本期节目中，我想谈谈精神解体及其后果 虽然我们在第 章中简要地提到了这一概念、

其深度值得进行更详细的探讨。精神碎片并非单纯的元素；它们构成了人类的本质。没有它们，物质存在就变得不可能、被否定的灵魂，有机会通过转世过程恢复到和谐的状态。

In this chapter, I will elaborate on the nature of spiritual fragments. While we briefly touched upon this concept in Chapter 1, its depth warrants a more detailed exploration. Spiritual fragments are not mere elements; they constitute the essence of humanity. Without them, material existence becomes implausible, denying spirits the chance to revert to their harmonious state through the process of reincarnation.



