X22 REPORT Ep. 2903b - Trump Confirms The Path Forward, Much Has Been Exposed, More Than Anyone Thought Possible

Trump Confirms The Path Forward, Much Has Been Exposed, More Than Anyone Thought PossibleDurham is doing exactly what he needs to do to bring down the top level criminals. The [DS] knows that more information is going to be coming out this winter, they are already planning to shutdown communications. Trump confirms that so much has been exposed, more than any could have imagined. The path is set, Durham is going for [HRC] and the [DS] is panicking, they don't want the Durham report to come out, they are trying to control it all but this will fail.



