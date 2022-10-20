Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2903b - Trump Confirms The Path Forward, Much Has Been Exposed, More Than Anyone Thought Possible
112 views
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago |
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2903b - Oct. 19, 2022

Trump Confirms The Path Forward, Much Has Been Exposed, More Than Anyone Thought PossibleDurham is doing exactly what he needs to do to bring down the top level criminals. The [DS] knows that more information is going to be coming out this winter, they are already planning to shutdown communications. Trump confirms that so much has been exposed, more than any could have imagined. The path is set, Durham is going for [HRC] and the [DS] is panicking, they don't want the Durham report to come out, they are trying to control it all but this will fail.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden admincriminal syndicate

