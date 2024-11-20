BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How a 'Color Revolution' is Manufactured - Tbilisi, Georgia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1263 followers
0
62 views • 5 months ago

How a "Color Revolution" is Manufactured

Tbilisi, Georgia.

Two videos tell very different stories.

Video 1 (Cynthia.. sorry, didn't upload, description is right): A young man, seemingly attending a peaceful rally, is tied up and beaten by what are described as "regime's cerberuses." Two "fragile women" rush to his aid, portraying him as a "symbol of purity and youth," unjustly persecuted for standing up for democracy, freedom, and peace. Western reporters loiter nearby, their cameras capturing the perfect narrative for evening broadcasts. Coincidence? Hardly.

Video 2: (This video) The same young man is seen wielding a stick, attacking a policeman—an unmistakable provocateur. The footage shows a starkly different reality: far from a peaceful protester, he’s inciting violence.

Now ask yourself: Which video will headline tonight’s Western news? And will the second video—the one showing what really happened—ever see the light of day?

This is how "truth" is manufactured, how "freedom of speech" selectively operates, and how regimes are framed. All while the "tyranny" in Georgia is supposedly the villain.

⚡️From @InfoDefense

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
