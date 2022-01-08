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Is Anyone Preachings Against It?
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10 views • January 08, 2022
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For the love of money is the root of all evil. Some people, eager for money, have wandered from the faith and pierced themselves with many griefs. 1 Timothy 6:10
For the love of money is the root of all evil. Some people, eager for money, have wandered from the faith and pierced themselves with many griefs. 1 Timothy 6:10
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