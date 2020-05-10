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U.S' $hell-game of Treason. Part 1: Michael Flynn; and Deep State Connections reach the Top!
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128 views • May 10, 2020
BLOCK-BUSTER:
$HELL GAME: The Secret Collaboration between Scott Bennett, Michael Flynn, and his lawyers to expose the DEEP STATE!!
Scott Bennett'a insider* Whistleblower historical record Book of "The Betrayal and Cover-Up by the U.S. Gov't of the Union Bank of Switzerland: Terrorist Treat Finance Connection to Edward Snowden's leaks about Booz Allen Hamilton and U.S. Central Command.
*really inside - written in Prison in 2012.
$HELL GAME: The Secret Collaboration between Scott Bennett, Michael Flynn, and his lawyers to expose the DEEP STATE!!
Scott Bennett'a insider* Whistleblower historical record Book of "The Betrayal and Cover-Up by the U.S. Gov't of the Union Bank of Switzerland: Terrorist Treat Finance Connection to Edward Snowden's leaks about Booz Allen Hamilton and U.S. Central Command.
*really inside - written in Prison in 2012.
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