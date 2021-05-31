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The GREAT RESET and the The Lost History of Flat Earth - FULL ( Parts 1 thru 7)
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688 views • May 31, 2021
As much as some of you may THINK you know what's in this video, I assure you, you do not.
And Hey, if you think you can't deal with it, then don't freakin' watch it - I'm perfectly fine with me knowing and you not knowing...
And yes, it is 5 hours long, and? So! Have you ever binge-watched a USELESS TV series packed full of mindless indoctrination and fictional nonsense? How about watching something that'l change your life FOREVER...
You don't know what you don't know until you know what you never knew.
"Horse, meet Water - Water, Horse..."
Also Join Me on my Other Channel in-case they kick me outta here for being a smartass:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/agentofchange/
And Hey, if you think you can't deal with it, then don't freakin' watch it - I'm perfectly fine with me knowing and you not knowing...
And yes, it is 5 hours long, and? So! Have you ever binge-watched a USELESS TV series packed full of mindless indoctrination and fictional nonsense? How about watching something that'l change your life FOREVER...
You don't know what you don't know until you know what you never knew.
"Horse, meet Water - Water, Horse..."
Also Join Me on my Other Channel in-case they kick me outta here for being a smartass:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/agentofchange/
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