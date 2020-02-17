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Statistics Have Changed Since 1990, Crime, Guns, Sex, Topics 00065
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31 views • February 17, 2020
You might want to know about a few things that remain TV and Media Hot Topics- But are you getting honest facts?? I cover different topics and issues in almost every video- Thanks for your visit now you're invited to listen to me talk-
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